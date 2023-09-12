‘State to construct 15 new jetties’

Kolkata: State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim assured full cooperation in the development of Inland Water Transport (IWT) in the state.



Since the project involves the development of riverine areas, the Transport department will be coordinating with the state Urban Development and Municipality Affairs department.

On Wednesday, a meeting was held along with the officials of the transport department and top brass of 44 municipalities in Kolkata Metropolitan Area (KMA). Ministers of both the departments, Snehasis Chakraborty and Firhad Hakim, were also present. According to an official, the project aims to make water transport convenient for people living near the three prime bridges — Nivedita Setu, Howrah Bridge and Second Hooghly Bridge.

The state Transport department is going to construct 15 new jetties in the state under the West Bengal Transport Inland Water Transport and Logistic and Spatial Development Project. They have already added 29 pontoons with enhanced safety railings and covered Gangways. The 15 more jetties are going to be built to increase regional cross-river and longitudinal accessibility.

The project will also ensure improved services to the citizens. The first step towards it would be through the preparation of a plan for urban upgradation around 500 metres of each newly built jetty precinct.

The total cost of the project is Rs 1021 crore, which includes the state’s share of Rs 306 crore and World Bank loan of Rs 715 crore. The project will be completed in five years.