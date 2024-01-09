State to construct 12K km rural roads at Rs 4K cr: CM

Joynagar: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Tuesday that the state government will construct 12,000 km rural roads at Rs 4,000 crore under Pathashree-III scheme in the 2023-24 financial year.



“Several applications related to the construction of roads were received through Sarasari Mukhyomantri and Duare Sarkar. Based on such applications, we decided to take up the construction of 12,000 km of rural roads in the year 2023-24 and engage 8.5 lakh job card holders. About 2.57 crore man-days will be generated through this work. This is a testimony to the government’s commitment in engaging job card holders in work at a time when the Central government has stopped releasing wages of 100 days workers in Bengal,” Banerjee said during a distribution programme at Baharu School ground under Joynagar I block in South 24-Parganas.

Referring to the fresh applicants for old age pension, she said: “Many have applied for old age pension but the Central government is not giving funds for this scheme. I am hopeful that the state will be able to release money for those who have applied in Duare Sarkar and Sarasari Mukhyomantri,” she added.

Recently, TMC’s Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee remarked that the state government will soon disburse funds for the old age pension which was on hold due to Centre’s fund blockade. Coincidentally, Mamata on Tuesday made this announcement.

The chief minister said: “We are yet to receive Rs 29,000 crores from the Centre. About 76 central teams were sent to Bengal. I personally met the Prime Minister and he assured me that he would take necessary steps for resolution. They are not paying the 100 days workers nor are they releasing funds for housing projects and rural roads in the state”. She also inaugurated 74 projects worth Rs 395.33 crores and laid foundation stone of 24 projects worth Rs 146.06 crore.

Referring to the sweet ‘Joynagar Er Moa’ which bagged the GI tag, she said that the state government is setting up a ‘Moa hub’ with Rs 2.5 crore at Joynagar.