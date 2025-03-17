State to complete 12,128 km of rural roads by end of FY25

Kolkata: The state government is well poised to complete construction and renovation of 12,128 km of rural roads under the Pathashree-III scheme by the end of 2024-25 fiscal year (FY).

By February-end, the state finished construction of 10,102 km of road under the scheme. “The Centre stopped releasing funds for various rural development schemes, including rural roads, in Bengal since BJPs’ defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections. This is political vendetta. Under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s leadership, 12,128 km of rural roads at Rs 3,868 crore under Pathashree-III scheme were taken up. We will finish it by the end of 2024-25 FY. The entire scheme was implemented through the state funds,” said Pradip Mazumdar, Minister in Charge of State P&RD department.

Under Pathashree I and II, the state created/ renovated 14,416 km and 12,936 km of rural roads with Rs 6,448 crore. Once Pathashree III is completed, a total of 39,480 km of rural roads construction will be completed.

A P&RD department official said that several applications were received through Sarasari Mukhyomantri and Duare Sarkar.

Based on these, the decision of taking up construction of 12,128 km of rural roads was taken. About 8.5 lakh job card holders were engaged in construction work and 2.57 crore man-days will be generated. “This is the state government’s commitment in engaging job card holders in work when Centre stopped releasing wages of 100 days workers in Bengal,” the official said.

For 2025-26 FY, it is proposed that Rs 1,045 crore may be allotted for completion of works under phase III, of which Rs 615 crore will be Central fund and Rs 430 crore will be state’s share. The state budgetary provision towards rural roads will be Rs 300 crore as the maintenance cost for both ‘post five years’ and ‘within five years’ since 39,480 km rural roads constructed under Pathashree I, II and III need to be maintained regularly.