State to come up with ‘Bengal Biotechnology Policy’

KOLKATA: The Science,Technology and Biotechnology department is coming up with a Bengal Biotechnology Policy for development in horticulture, food processing and development in traditional agriculture.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the National Level IP (Intellectual Property) Yatra programme organised by MSME-Development & Facilitation Office, Kolkata under union MSME Ministry of MSME, Vijay Bharti, secretary of state Science Technology and Biotechnology department said that the formulation of the policy will assist in increasing production of indigenous paddy variety like Tulaipanji, Kalonunia, fibreless ginger, utilisation of water hyacinth that degrades biological oxygen demand in water, tissue culture for potato and papaya for augmenting production etc.

“We will also launch the Bengal specific Geo-Spatial Policy that was launched by the Centre and R&D Policy,” said Bharti.

PK Das, joint director & Head of Office, MSME-DFO, Kolkata informed that more than 300 MSMEs are expected to participate in the programme. “The Government of India has taken several measures to enhance the competitiveness of MSMEs through IPR- a new concept for MSMEs- with a combination of innovation in incubation, design intervention. This acts as a hub for innovation activities facilitating and guiding development of ideas into viable business propositions that can benefit society directly and can be marketed successfully,” Das added.

The two-day programme (March 19 and 20) will host a workshop cum seminar on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) with special focus on basic understanding of its various components, procedural and regulatory aspects of prosecution with reference to MSMEs, IP strategy and startups etc.