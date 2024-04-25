State to come up with 2 GST tribunal benches

Kolkata: The Bengal government is coming up with two GST tribunal benches for faster resolution of tax issues. The benches are expected to become functional by August-September.

“There will be 4 members per bench – that includes one from state, one from Centre and two independent judicial members. Tax issues pertaining to West Bengal, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands will be settled in the GST tribunals,” Vivek Jalan, chairperson of National Fiscal Affairs & Taxation Committee of The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry said on the sidelines of a seminar on GST & Income Tax-Risks & Rewards for Trade & Industry FY (financial year) 2024-25.

Jalan added that 50 such benches are expected to come up country-wide. The process of setting up such GST tribunals got delayed due to deliberations between states and Centre. A trader, when served a notice for any dispute, has to first approach the state government’s departmental level for settlement. If the case is not settled, he/ she has to approach the High Court. “But the High Court is so over-burdened, the process is time consuming. The GST tribunal is expected to deliver justice at a faster pace,” added Jalan. D P Karnam, commissioner, Commercial Taxes, Bengal government who was the guest of honour at the seminar talked about “GST Do’s and Don’ts for fiscal 2024-25.” An official in the Commercial Taxes department said around 70,000 units in the state are required to comply with e-invoice out of which 19,000 whose turnover is over Rs 5 crore are not complying.

Manoj Kedia, principal commissioner, Kolkata North CGST & CX Commissionerate, who spoke on major foreseen critical issues in light of various trade and industry representation, said that department faces 45 types of tax disputes.