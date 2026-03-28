State to clear outstanding DA from Jan 2016–Dec 2019 in one go

Kolkata: The state Finance department has made a slight modification to its earlier notification regarding the payment of pending Dearness Allowance (DA).

According to the revised notification, the entire outstanding DA for the period from January 2016 to December 2019 will be cleared in one go. The government has assured that the dues will be credited to the beneficiaries’ accounts by March 31.

The benefit will be extended to all eligible categories, including serving employees, retired employees, and family pension, including deceased employees.

Earlier, the government had planned to disburse the pending DA in two instalments. However, that decision has now been revised, and it has been decided to pay the full amount at once.

It has been learned that employees belonging to Groups A, B, and C will receive the arrears in their GPF accounts. Meanwhile, Group D employees and pensioners will have the amount credited directly to their bank accounts.