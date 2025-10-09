State to award people who risked their lives

Kolkata: In recognition of their courageous role during the recent natural disaster in North Bengal, the state government has decided to confer special awards on firefighters, SDRF personnel, police officers, engineers and doctors who risked their lives in rescue and relief operations, a well-placed source said on Thursday.

The source said that the decision was taken to acknowledge the exemplary service of workers during the crisis. “We have decided to reward the firefighters, SDRF personnel, police officers, engineers and doctors who risked their lives in rescue and relief operations. The CM has also given her consent to the decision,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the state is planning to protest against the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for releasing water “without prior intimation” to it, he said. The CM recently accused the DVC of deliberately releasing water from its dams “without informing the state government” and creating a flood-like situation in South Bengal districts during the Durga Puja festivities.