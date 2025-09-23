State to auction 5 acres Nonadanga land for ‘mixed-use’ projects

Kolkata: The West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBHIDCO) has invited offers through an e-auction for the allotment of a 5-acre land parcel in Nonadanga, Chowbaga, under Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s (KMC) Ward 108.

The land is being offered on a freehold basis for residential, commercial or mixed-use development, in line with the Land Use Development and Control Plan (LUDCP) and Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s building rules.

Spread over 20,234 square metres, the land lies in a strategically located belt in the eastern part of the city. The notice highlights its excellent connectivity, being within two kilometres of an upcoming Metro station and close to the EM Bypass. Major healthcare facilities such as Fortis (1.3 km) and Desun Hospital (2.3 km) as well as educational institutions including Heritage School, Calcutta International School and Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology are located nearby.

The e-auction will be held on October 16, 2025 and the starting bid price has been fixed at Rs 198.85 crore for the entire 5-acre parcel, with a bid increment of Rs 10 lakh.

The allotment will be made to the highest bidder, subject to state government approval, and proposals must include a preliminary project plan outlining intended land use, investment commitments, employment generation, and completion timelines. According to the notice, construction must begin within one year of possession, extendable up to two years, and be completed within five years. Any deviation from permissible land use will not be allowed, and WBHIDCO reserves the right to resume possession in case of breach or non-utilisation.

WBHIDCO, a state-owned enterprise tasked with urban development, has described the Nonadanga parcel as “a very strategic location in the Eastern Part of the city,” underlining its potential to attract investment that can cater to Kolkata’s growing residential and

commercial demand.