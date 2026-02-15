State to adopt ‘no cost’ river dredging model in North Bengal

Kolkata: The Irrigation and Waterways (I&W) department is set to adopt a “no cost to the state exchequer” model—an initiative conceived by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee—to enhance the carrying capacity of rivers in North Bengal.



The move follows extensive damage caused by heavy rainfall on October 4 and 5 last year, when transboundary rivers flowing in from Bhutan spilled over and eroded embankments.

State I&W Minister Manas Bhunia said dredging under the no-cost formula will cover 114.76 km of river stretches in non-forest areas before monsoon 2026, while 24.35 km will be rejuvenated after the monsoon. The Forest department will undertake dredging across 78.03 km of river stretches. In addition, it will carry out plantation along 136 km of vulnerable riverbanks before and during monsoon 2026, followed by another 63 km in Phase II after the monsoon. Plantation using native, deep-rooted species is considered a sustainable method to prevent erosion, as roots bind soil and act as a natural buffer against the force of water.

Siltation of riverbeds and flash floods triggered by indiscriminate mining and heavy rainfall have been persistent concerns in Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar. Flash floods in the Teesta, originating in Sikkim, have compounded the problem.

The model was initiated in response to the Centre’s failure to provide funds for dredging and erosion prevention since 2015. Under the mechanism, the West Bengal Mineral Development and Trading Corporation will determine the quantity of sand and alluvium to be extracted from riverbeds. The highest bidder will be awarded the work. The state will levy a premium or royalty on extraction, and the revenue generated will fund dredging and desilting operations.

Districts including East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Hooghly, Howrah and North 24-Parganas have already implemented desiltation schemes under this model, generating Rs 154 crore for the state exchequer.

Around 157 dredging projects covering 1,343 km of river stretches are in the pipeline, with expected revenue of Rs 391 crore, including proposed works in North Bengal.

The Finance department has cleared the revenue model, while vetting by the Law department is awaited.