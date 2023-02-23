State to acknowledge ‘good work’ done by staff; DMs told to upload ‘initiatives’ taken on Samanay portal

kolkata: The state government has taken a new initiative to encourage the “best practices” of its officials by acknowledging their efforts. The move is also aimed at “replicating and upscaling work in all government departments”.



Moreover, according to sources the state government has plans to award such “good efforts” as a token of appreciation.

According to Nabanna sources, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi has requested all district magistrates to upload initiatives of “best practices” taken by them or any other officer of their district in the Samanay portal. A separate window has been created in the portal for the same by the state government.

The state will screen all the best practices received from time to time and organise presentations every week which will be done by the concerned officer who has taken the said initiative.

“We will accordingly work out the replicability and upscaling of these initiatives,” a senior official of Nabanna said.

Every district magistrate has been directed to upload the best practices in their respective districts within the stipulated time so that such reviews can be done weekly.

“This move by the state government will surely encourage officials to work with more energy and vigour. With the financial year coming to an end, we are hopeful that the pending works can be executed in a time-bound manner,” a district magistrate who refused to be named said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already announced holding Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) camps in a gap of three months so that the benefits of state government projects reach right upto the grass root level.

Banerjee in recent times has visited almost all the districts for handing over benefits to those who had applied at the Duare Sarkar camps held for two months from November 1 to December 31.

This edition of Duare Sarkar witnessed the submission of more than 1.07 crore applications by citizens for availing benefits of various government schemes.