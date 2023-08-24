State TMCP president meets family of girl who died in Andhra, demands fair probe

State Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) president Trinankur Bhattacharya on Wednesday demanded a proper and fair investigation into the death of the student who lost her life in Andhra Pradesh where she had gone to prepare for a medical examination. Bhattacharya, along with TMCP members, met the deceased student’s parents and assured assistance.

Her parents said that they had received a phone call from the hostel stating that the child had fallen from the stairs but later they were informed by the police that she was found eight feet away from where she was staying. Alleging that her death was not accidental but there may have been foul play, the parents have decided to move the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

After speaking with the parents on the incident, Bhattacharya said that it was only after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the police to take some action, the father of the deceased student got a call from Andhra Pradesh Police informing him of certain updates in the case. He added that they want the Andhra Pradesh government to take responsibility as to why the investigation was not started until CM Banerjee intervened.

The deceased student’s father expressed a wish to help a girl child from a poor family wanting to study and become a doctor in the future as his daughter always wanted to become a doctor and serve society.

Meanwhile, a team of the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) visited the house of the student who died allegedly under mysterious circumstances at her college hostel in Visakhapatnam in mid-July. On Sunday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to the father of the deceased student over phone and assured him that the state government will investigate the matter. Later she had directed the CID to take over the investigation. As a part of it, a CID team went to the deceased student Riti Saha’s house on Monday. Sources informed that the CID team questioned his father about the information given to him from his daughter’s hostel.