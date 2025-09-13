State tightens rooftop rules before Durga Puja, issues fresh guidelines

Kolkata: The state government has issued fresh guidelines for rooftop use across all urban local bodies in Bengal, except the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, to curb safety hazards and unauthorised commercial activity before the upcoming festival season.

The order, issued by the department of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, comes in the backdrop of rising concerns over rooftop restaurants and gatherings during Durga Puja and Kali Puja. It follows earlier advisories from the Chief Secretary and the state’s fire safety committee.

Under the new rules, no new rooftop structures will be allowed on either residential or non-residential buildings. Rooftops are to be treated strictly as common property of residents, with no provision for individual ownership, mutation, or registration. In residential buildings, all existing commercial operations on terraces must stop immediately and any licences or certificates issued for such ventures stand cancelled.

For non-residential buildings, rooftop establishments may continue only under strict conditions. At least half the terrace must remain open and obstruction-free, with two separate staircases providing unrestricted access round the clock. Roofs cannot be locked or have access restricted in any manner. CCTV surveillance with live-feed access must be provided to both municipal and police control rooms. Operators must also secure a valid fire safety certificate—a recommendation will no longer suffice—alongside clearance from the municipal building department and payment of enhanced fees.

The guidelines impose detailed fire-safety and structural requirements. Rooftops cannot have temporary or permanent coverings, combustible flooring or furniture, or open-flame cooking. LPG cylinders are prohibited; only induction heaters, microwave ovens, or enclosed electric ovens are allowed. Each 100 square metres must be equipped with at least two six-kilogram dry chemical extinguishers, and a third-party fire audit is compulsory. Buildings fitted with hydrant systems must ensure outlets at terrace level. Parapets may be raised up to 1.5 metres and new licences cannot be issued if a residential block lies within ten metres of the terrace edge.

Applicants must submit indemnity bonds, while in semi-residential premises the consent of all owners is required. Advertisements and hoardings are prohibited, and heritage structures need additional clearances. Permissions can be withdrawn

for violations.

Officials said the measures seek to balance livelihoods with public safety as festive crowds surge in the coming months.