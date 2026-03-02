State ties with IIP to train entrepreneurs in smart packaging

Kolkata: The state Food Processing Industries and Horticulture (FPI&H) department has tied with the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) to provide training to small entrepreneurs across the state in smart packaging. As a pilot project, the department has identified 150 entrepreneurs in three districts, namely Malda, North Dinajpur and Murshidabad, for the two-day training programme.



“The demand for processed food is increasing by leaps and bounds and many such products are being manufactured to cater to the needs of the consumers. However, viable packaging remains a challenge,” said a senior official of FPI&H department.

Bidhan Das, deputy director of IIP, said that hands-on training in smart packaging will be provided, which will increase the shelf value of the packaged product.

The IIP has provided smart packaging for date palm jaggery, popularly known as Nalen Gur, which is now available throughout the year, in toothpaste-styled tubes. When the tube was introduced in 2015, the shelf life of Nalen Gur was 120 days. However, after the customer feedback and prodding by the West Bengal Khadi Village & Industries Board (WBKVIB), the shelf life of the tube has increased to 180 days.