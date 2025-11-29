State tells DMs to start uploading Waqf property details on ‘UMID’ portal

Kolkata: The West Bengal Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department has instructed all district magistrates (DMs) to start uploading details of Waqf properties to the Centre’s ‘UMID’ portal.

The state government is set to undertake the job after the Centre has set a “time-bound compliance requirement”, sources said. The Centre has asked the states to upload information on all “undisputed” Waqf properties by December 6.

The DMs have been asked to convene meetings with imams, muezzins and madrasa teachers to explain the uploading procedure. The DMs have also been told that only uncontested properties are to be entered in the portal, the official added.

Incidentally, the Union government amended several provisions of the Waqf Act, 1995, earlier this year. All districts have been asked to set up facilitation centres wherever technical support is necessary. The DMs have been asked to ensure that work is carried out without any delay.

Under the amended rules, mutawallis of 8,063 Waqf estates in Bengal must register complete property details on the UMID portal by December 6. While some of these amendments remain under consideration before the Supreme Court, “there is no stay on the implementation of the Centre’s proposed changes”, the official added further.