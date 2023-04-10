‘State taking steps to contain any spike in Covid cases’

kolkata: In the wake of rising active Covid cases in Bengal, the state government has assured there is no reason for alarm and maintained that patients who required hospitalisation had comorbidities.



Sources in the state Health department assured that the state government is keeping a close watch on the rising number of cases and is taking all precautionary measures to arrest the rise.

The spurt in active cases in the state is however negligible compared to the numbers of cases in other states such as Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, it was pointed out.

The state Health department is of the opinion that the recent rise in cases can be considered a ‘marginal increase’. Further, it was observed that patients who required hospitalisation were mostly suffering from comorbidities, and many are senior citizens with an already compromised immune system.

However, arrangements are being made in hospitals throughout the state to deal with the situation expeditiously; it was highlighted by a state health department official.

As per the latest figures, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal stands at 233, which is just 0.74 per cent of the national figure. During the last 24 hours, active cases in the state increased by 30. West Bengal reported its first COVID-19 death in March, the first in the last three months.

The deceased, Gobindo Kundu (72) was a resident of the Nadia district. He too was suffering from comorbidity, it was learnt.

However, the state government feels that there is a need for more Covid vaccines with the current stock running out. The health department is learnt to have sought 5.75 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the Union government which include 5 lakh doses of Covishield and 75,000 doses

of Covaxin.

The reason cited was that the majority of people were administered Covishield compared to Covaxin. However, a large number of the population in the state is yet to receive their first booster dose.

In Kolkata, a Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) official said that through 162 vaccination centres spread across 144 wards in the city, a total of 1,09,98,906 dosages of vaccines were administered.