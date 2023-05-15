State takes measures to fast-track completion of projects

KOLKATA: The state Public Works Department (PWD) has appointed Superintending Engineers as nodal officers in different districts across the state who will be responsible for finalising agencies with expertise in carrying out Geotechnical Sub – Soil Investigation and Topographical Survey by Total Station.



The move is aimed at cutting down the time for engaging such agencies every time during such exercise by floating tenders.]

“The soil investigation and topographical survey is the first and foremost requirement for our department before taking up any new construction work, be it a bridge or a building. It has been observed that the maximum delay in the finalisation of the design and drawing of our projects takes place because of the delay in Geotechnical Sub – Soil Investigation and Topographical Survey by Total Station," a senior official of the PWD department said.

"The separate tendering for these two exercises adds at least another 30-45 days to each project. So, we have decided in identifying some expert agencies strictly following extant tender norms who can be handed over these exercises, whenever we undertake any project,” the official said.

“The move will expedite the actual construction work,” the official added.About 15 nodal officers have been selected for 23 districts, including Kolkata. For some districts, a single officer will do the exercise for two districts.

All wings of the PWD have been directed to finalise the tender process of selecting an agency for Geotechnical Sub– Soil Investigation and Topographical Survey by Total Station within a financial year. Once the rates are finalised, all wings of PWD can utilise the same agency for such preparatory work.If the agency is finalised, the concerned Executive Engineer requiring sub-soil investigation and topographical survey will be able to deploy the agency immediately.