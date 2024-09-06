State suspends 2 doctors, Birupaksha Biswas & Avik De

Kolkata: In a stern message underscoring that no one will be exempt from accountability, if any allegation surfaces against them, regardless of their political affiliations, the state Health Department on Thursday took a decisive action by suspending two doctors—Dr Birupaksha Biswas, a senior resident in the pathology department of Burdwan Medical College and Dr. Avik De, RMO in the Radiodiagnosis department at the same institution.



Both were under the fold of the ruling party in the state. De was currently serving as 1st-year service PGT of general surgery at the SSKM Hospital.

A section of medical students had raised allegations of intimidation against Dr Birupaksha Biswas while Dr De was allegedly spotted in a red T-shirt among those standing near the body of the RG Kar Medical College incident victim, as seen in a viral video. Millennium Post has not, however, verified the viral video.

Incidentally, the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) recently suspended Avik De with immediate effect amid allegations related to the RG Kar crime scene until the ongoing investigation is concluded.

The state health department on Tuesday transferred Dr Birupaksha Biswas from Burdwan Medical College to Kakdwip Sub-divisional Hospital.

Since the order was passed, the junior doctors at the Kakdwip Sub-divisional hospital staged protest demonstrations opposing Dr Biswas’s joining. It may be recalled that recently, a viral audio clip, allegedly featuring Biswas threatening an intern surfaced. The audio clip was probably recorded before the August 9 RG Kar incident. Biswas was transferred from the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital in East Burdwan district to the remote Kakdwip hospital in South 24-Parganas.

The transfer order was passed shortly after the suspension of former RG Kar Medical College principal Dr Sandip Ghosh who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday night on corruption charges.

The state health department has fulfilled almost all the demands of the agitating junior doctors. The department has been in the process of installing around 7,000 additional CCTV in 26 medical colleges, setting up 900 restrooms to overcome the impasse. Even the former Principal of RG Kar Medical College Dr Sandip Ghosh was suspended by the health department on Tuesday. The other senior officials of the RG Kar Medical College who were in question have been transferred to other medical colleges.