State submits report on MMCH ‘saline death’

Kolkata: The state on Thursday submitted a report at the Calcutta High Court relating to a PIL on the death of a mother after child delivery at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital allegedly following administration of “contaminated saline”.

The report was submitted at the division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam. The court was told by the state’s counsel that no adulteration or contamination was found in the samples of the Ringer’s Lactate saline sent for forensic laboratory tests. They were of standard quality.

The court inquired if the kin of the deceased were compensated. The state replied in the affirmative and added that jobs were offered by the government to the kin of the deceased. The state had launched a CID probe into the matter. About 12 doctors were suspended for alleged negligence.

In the earlier hearing, the court had directed the Bengal Chief Secretary to file a comprehensive report. It had noted that despite the state asking the pharmaceutical company that supplied the questionable saline to stop manufacturing activities till further orders, no action was taken by the Health department to suspend the usage of the concerned drugs.