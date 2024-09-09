State strengthens school inspection prog; more stress on field visits

KOLKATA: The state School Education department is further strengthening its school inspection programme by making field visits more exhaustive on the part of officials of the department. The department has also revamped the ‘M-Paridarshan’ app, through which officials can submit detailed inspection reports.



Previously, inspections were conducted as part of occasional drives organised by the department. Now, the department aims to regularise these visits. Shikha Bandhus, Sub-Inspectors of Schools, Academic Supervisors, Samity Education Officers, DQMs, Assistant Inspectors of Schools (AI), and District Inspectors of Schools (DI) will be required to conduct

regular inspections.

The School Education department Commissioner has issued an order on September 6, outlining the inspection frequencies for various officials, which ranges from weekly to monthly, depending on the role. Shikha Bandhus are required to visit two primary schools per week, while Assistant Inspectors of Schools (AI) must visit at least two schools per month.

District Inspectors of Schools (DI) are expected to visit at least one school per month. Additionally, all concerned officials will be responsible for inspecting Sishu Shiksha Kendras (SSK) and Madhyamik Siksha

Kendras (MSK).

The M-Paridarshan app has been updated to include classroom interactions and the overall learning process, in addition to infrastructure and attendance data for students and teachers. The revised app will be implemented in all districts from September 2024 and can be used by education administrators at all levels.

The data gathered from the M-Paridarshan app will be displayed on the M-Paridarshan dashboard of the Banglar Shiksha Portal. This information will be regularly reviewed by all levels within the School Education department. “The cumulative results will help us identify the issues, allowing us to focus on resolving them,” stated an official.

Training for district-level officials is scheduled to be completed by September 13, 2024, while sub-district level training will be completed by September 20, 2024, to ensure smooth implementation of this initiative.