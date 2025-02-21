State starts relocating Mahua trees in scientific manner

Kolkata: With the state government’s eyes fixed on successfully translating the Deocha Pachami coal block project into reality, the local administrators have started relocating many Mahua trees from Deocha Pachami project areas in a scientific manner while ‘Pattas’ are being prepared for people who have settled on private land.

Experts believe that the project in the future may cut down the electricity costs in Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had sent senior officials of her government to the project site to study the areas. After Mamata Banerjee’s announcement in the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), basalt mining was started on 326 acres of land in the first phase. As the mining started, the local villagers started getting income opportunities. Many have set up stalls in the areas and are earning money.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced at the Bengal Global Business Summit on February 5 that work would commence from February 7. However, as soon as work started, some locals staged agitation in front of several government officials. Presently, work is underway on government land throughout the day and night under police protection.

There are many Mahua trees in this area. Some tribal people in the area had demanded that since these trees are associated with their faith, they cannot be chopped off. So, the local administrations have started relocating the trees in a scientific manner. There are 20 villages spread across 3,400 acres of land and 21,000 people reside here, of whom most are tribals. The Bengal government claims that the Deocha Pachami, which is Asia’s largest and world’s second largest coal block, will be the state’s biggest investment project before the Assembly elections next year. It has reserves of 1,240 million tonnes of coal and 675 million tonnes of basalt. The administration is considering mining coal through tunnels in addition to open-pit mining.