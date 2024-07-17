State starts 2nd phase of inducting Class V in primary education

Kolkata: The School Education department has started the second phase of bringing class V within the aegis of primary education to counter the dearth of teachers in upper primary level.



The National Education Policy advocated the inclusion of Class V in the primary level and all the major states have completed the process. The department is emphasising development of infrastructure in the primary schools across the state.

“There are a number of schools which have adequate teachers but still Class V has not been brought under the umbrella of primary education. In schools where Class V is integrated in high schools, they should be separated and new buildings should be set up,” said Soudipto Das, secretary of Collegium of Assistant Headmaster and Headmistress.

The process of integrating Class V in primary started in 2018 and around 17000 schools saw inclusion of Class V in primary level. However, the total number of primary schools is nearly 49,000.

The last recruitment in the upper primary took place in 2012. In 2014, examination for teachers recruitment was held but there are litigations with allegations of malpractices. The matter is still pending with the judiciary. “Hence, inclusion of Class V in primary will also address the issue of dearth of teachers in upper primary,” a headmaster of a school in South Kolkata said.

The Commissioner of School Education has written to the chairpersons of all District Primary Council and also Kolkata Primary School Council to send proposals with vetted estimates and other relevant papers for repairing of 10 primary schools per block municipality as per priority of requirement as early as possible. They have also been requested to follow up the ongoing survey work being done by school inspectors for construction of additional class rooms required for introduction of Class V in the primary schools.

A video conference was held on this subject on July 9 by senior officials of the School Education department.