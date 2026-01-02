State spent Rs 59K cr under various student schemes: CM

Kolkata: Greeting all the students of Bengal, guardians and teachers on the observation of Students’ Week, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday stated that her government has spent Rs 59,000 crore under various schemes which include ‘Kanyashree’, ‘Sabuj Sathi’, ‘Sikshashree’, ‘Eikyashree’, ‘Medhashree’, ‘Taruner Sapna’, students’ scholarship etc.

In a post on X, Banerjee also mentioned that her government has carried out a revamp in Education infrastructure in the state at a cost of Rs 69,000 crore. More than a thousand of various institutions have been set up across the state since the Trinamool Congress government came to power in 2011, she stated. These institutions include medical colleges, engineering colleges, nursing colleges, BED colleges etc.

“From 2022, we are celebrating the first day of the year as ‘Students’ Day’ and the first week of the year as ‘Students’ Week’. In this way, we have dedicated the first seven days of the year to our students. We have taken this decision respecting the role of students in nation building,” Banerjee wrote on X.

She further stated: “Student life is one of the best times of life. I want all students to enjoy this invaluable time of life to the fullest. That is why we have introduced various scholarships and other facilities.”

Along with many Bengali medium schools, 382 Santali medium schools have been set up in the state. Around 200 Rajbangshi and Kamtapuri Medium Schools are being established. In more than 4 thousand English/ Hindi/ Urdu/ Nepali/ Oriya/ Telugu medium schools, drinking water and toilets have been set up. Mid-day meals have been introduced in 100% of the schools, Banerjee stated.

During the Students’ Week, textbooks and notebooks will be distributed among the students. The students with visual impairment will be given Braille and large notebooks. The students will be made aware about the heritage of their schools along with maintenance of personal hygiene, sanitation and hand washing.