‘State spent Rs 1,408 cr for modernisation of Santaldih Thermal Plant’

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government has spent Rs 1,408 crore for the modernisation of Santaldih Thermal Power Plant since 2011 when the present government came to power, said state Power minister Aroop Biswas.



Incidentally, the Santaldih Thermal Power Station of the state-owned West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) earlier secured the first position among all thermal power plants in the country in terms of power generation.

He was addressing a gathering organised to celebrate the 50 years of Santaldih Thermal Power Plant in Purulia. This power station currently ranks second position among the 205 thermal power plants in the country.

The Power minister inaugurated a logo to celebrate the completion of 50 years of this power plant. A swimming pool, an auditorium, golden jubilee park and a guest house named “Shimul Bithi” were inaugurated by the minister. A new facility zero liquid discharge (ZLD) has also been launched by Biswas. Apart from Biswas, Sandhya Rani Tudu, MoS for Paschimanchal Unnayan Affairs (independent charge) also graced the occasion along with Nivedita Mahato, Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati and PB Selim, CMD, WBPDCL.

With a series of steps taken by the state government, the power generation in the thermal power station started improving from what it had remained during the erstwhile

Left Front government.