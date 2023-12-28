State spent over Rs 400 cr for dev of pilgrimages across Bengal: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee in Chakla said that attempts have been made to connect all the pilgrimages in Bengal, be it temples, mosques, churches or gurudwaras.



There are around 400 places of religious tourism in Bengal and the state government has spent more than Rs 400 crore for the development of pilgrimages across Bengal, said Banerjee.

She was addressing a programme at Lokenath Dham in North 24-Parganas’ Chakla. “The Lokenath Dham that I visited today, even he preached humanity. He never discriminated against people based on religion. They are the true leaders,” Banerjee said.

She further stated: “We have developed several temples and mosques beginning from Taraknath Temple to Furfura Sharif. But if someone wants to do politics over religion, then I would tell them that they should not politicise religion with BJP’s money. We are building a Jagannath temple in Digha whose height is similar to that of the one in Puri.”

Taking a potshot at the BJP-led Centre, Banerjee said: “We will remain in power and keep a watch. We don’t work with the help of agencies. With the love and support of the people, we came to power in 2021 again. We made three promises - free ration, Swasthya Sathi, Lakshmir Bhandar. We have also given Student Credit Cards to our students. We have fulfilled all our promises. Now, parents don’t have to worry about their daughters. They are our pride. From smartphones to scholarships and financial assistance for their marriage, we have it all in Bengal. There was no specific scholarship for the general category. But now, we have Kanyashree, where every girl can avail of the scholarships.”

Referring to the BJP’s politics over religion, Banerjee said: “Who did the development of Matua Thakurbari? We did it. Who has built colleges and universities here? Our government has done it. But ahead of elections, they will visit the Matua Thakurbari and ask for votes while making tall claims. What do they do throughout the year?”

She further mentioned: “Religion and politics are different. We love all religions. But remember, Bengal must be kept in the hands of Trinamool. Because, if we get fewer seats then the atrocities of the BJP will increase. You have seen their atrocities through NRC and CAA already. DMs should be given the responsibility of the CAA and they should look after it. But who are you (BJP) to acquire information before

the elections?”