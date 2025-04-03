State shifts Panchayat operations to digital portal ‘Sahaj Saral’

Jalpaiguri: The state government has digitised operations in the three-tier Panchayat system, discontinuing manual work from April 1.

To ensure transparency and prevent revenue evasion, all activities in Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis, and Zilla Parishads are now conducted through the newly launched ‘Sahaj Saral’ portal of the Panchayat Department. From project implementation to tender invitations, everything will be managed digitally. Even Gram Sabha decisions must be uploaded to the portal to eliminate financial irregularities. Software experts from the State Panchayat department have trained accountants and financial officers at the Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad levels to operate the system. Some officials believe the digital system is more complex than the manual process. Previously, Panchayat Samitis and Zilla Parishads used two separate portals—the Gram Panchayat Monitoring System and the Integrated Farm Monitoring System.

These have now been merged into a single platform. Abhijit Das, a software expert from the State Panchayat and Rural Development Department, explained: “This portal allows for real-time tracking of financial transactions across the three-tier Panchayat system. Additionally, properties such as resorts, markets, haats and shops, which previously generated revenue through manual collection, will now be monitored digitally. The portal will automatically record revenue collections, ensuring no scope for evasion. The entire process will be completed efficiently and in a much shorter time.”

Officials believe ‘Sahaj Saral’ will eliminate irregularities and confusion in financial transactions. The state government will monitor compliance and take action if any Panchayat fails to upload required information. Taxes and revenues from Panchayat properties will be transparently accounted for, enhancing financial accountability. District Panchayat and Rural Development Officer J Lepcha acknowledged initial challenges but stated that users would gradually adapt. Malbazar Panchayat Samiti Accountant Snigdha Biswas added; “It will take time to learn, but going online will bring significant benefits.”