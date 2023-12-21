State sets up isolation ward in MR Bangur & Beliaghata ID Hospital

The Union Health Ministry has urged the state government to give emphasis on genome sequencing of the samples which are being collected from the suspected Covid patients.

A meeting was held between the senior health officials of the state with their counterparts in the Union Health Ministry. Health secretary Naryan Swaroop Nigam took part in the virtual meeting.

The Bengal government has also been asked to closely monitor the situation ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations. The Health department has already prepared a standard operating procedure. The department is yet to issue the standard operating procedure to the people.

Health department has alerted Beliaghata ID Hospital and MR Bangur Hospital. Both the hospitals have made an isolation ward ready to meet any unforeseen incidents. Beliaghata ID Hospital has 33 beds and MR Bangur has around 30 beds. Mock drills have been performed in both the hospitals as per the instruction of the Union Health Ministry.

Nigam on Tuesday held a meeting with the chief medical officer of health (CMoHs) in the districts and the superintendents of various medical colleges to take a stock on the preparedness. All the district health officials have been directed to keep a close watch on the situation.

The state Health department will soon issue an advisory to the districts so that no fresh infection is transmitted during the Christmas season and the New Year. Ganga Sagar Mela will also take place early next year. Some restrictions may be imposed so that people remain alert while visiting the crowded places. Superintendents of various medical colleges have also been alerted.

In the wake of a detection of a new Covid variant in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness of health facilities and services in various states in view of an upsurge in respiratory illness cases, including those of Covid, in some states.

Following identification of the first case of the new JN.1 variant of COVID-19 in the country, Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant has written a letter to Bengal and other state governments emphasising the importance of remaining vigilant in the fight against

the pandemic.