State sets target to plant 40L saplings during monsoon

Kolkata: State Forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick said on Tuesday that his department has set a target of planting 25 lakh saplings across the state but will try its best to surpass the target and achieve 40 lakh plantation during the monsoon season.



The minister speaking at a programme to mark the celebration of ‘Bonmahotsav’ laid special emphasis on plantation and augmentation of the green cover to reduce pollution.

“I have given the call for the planting of 1 crore trees in Kolkata and its adjoining areas and for this, I need the support of the Forest department. I will urge them to give us saplings particularly Weeping Debdaru, Neem and some varieties of fruit trees for urban forestry so that we can fast track the process of the plantation,“ Mayor Firhad Hakim who is also the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister said.

He said that KMC has also taken up a mangrove plantation along the bank of the Hooghly River.

Apart from Hakim and Mallick, Speaker of state Assembly Biman Banerjee, state Education minister Bratya Basu, state Parliamentary Affairs and Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Minister of state for Forest Birbaha Hansda attended the programme.

Hansda urged the Speaker to take steps so that the forest guards who risk their lives in the forest for protecting wildlife can be awarded for their bravery. Banerjee welcomed the proposal and said that he would speak with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding this.