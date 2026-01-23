State sets 248 days for mid-day meals in 2026-27

Kolkata: The state Samagra Shiksha Mission, under the aegis of the School Education department, has published the mid-day meal calendar for school students for the 2026–27 academic year, providing for meals on 248 days annually.

The sanctioned days cover pre-primary, primary (Classes I to V) and upper primary (Classes VI to VIII) students.

However, according to a headmaster of a reputed state-affiliated school in south Kolkata, schools have around 65 holidays in a year, apart from additional closures due to excessive heat or other reasons. As a result, although the calendar mentions 248 days of mid-day meal provision, students actually receive meals for fewer days. A section of school teachers has demanded that dry food be provided as mid-day meals to students from primary to Class VIII on extra holidays or regular holidays.

According to the annual academic schedule of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, classes are held for 248 days a year. The holidays include 52 Sundays, along with additional breaks for Durga Puja and summer vacations.

During the summer vacation in May, mid-day meals will be provided for 17 days for pre-primary and primary students and 14 days for upper primary students. In October, during the Puja vacation, meals will be provided for three days each for pre-primary and primary students and four days for upper primary students.

The calendar also states that if the number of approved days is exceeded, nodal officers may approach the state government with supporting evidence for additional funds and food grains.

It adds that the number of approved days per month may vary depending on subsequent changes in the academic calendar. Swapan Mandal, general secretary of the Bangiya Shikshak O Shikshakarmi Samiti, criticised the guideline.