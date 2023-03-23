‘State set to export as many as 75 mango varieties this year’

Kolkata: The state Food Processing Industries and Horticulture (FPI&H) department is doubling the variety of mangoes that will be exported to foreign countries this year.



The State will be exporting as many as 75 varieties of mango which will be dominated by Malda and Murshidabad districts. Last year about 34 mango varieties were exported to different countries abroad.

“This year, India is celebrating its 75 years of Independence and so we have planned to export 75 types of fruits. We have already held a meeting with the growers and the exporters of mangoes in association with APEDA (The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) which oversees the export. We are expecting that by the first week of June, consignments will be ready for export,” a senior official of State FPI& H

department said.

Samanta Layek, deputy director of the Horticulture department in Malda, said that Qatar, Bahrain and some Middle East countries cherish the different varieties of mangoes that are exported from Bengal. Mangoes grown in Malda are the most abundant while in terms of variety Murshidabad tops among the districts. As many as 30 mango varieties from Malda have already been identified for export among which three mango varieties namely Fajli, Himsagar and Lakshmanbhog that have bagged GI-tag (Geographical Indication) will be top in the list.

The other types that will be exported from Malda include Gopalbhog, Brindabani, Aswina, Rakhalbhob, Funia Molayamjam to name a few. “Work is on for finalising the mango varieties that will be exported from Murshidabad,” the official added.

Apart from Malda and Murshidabad, ‘Amrapali’ grown in Bankura as well as ‘Chatterjee’ grown in Hooghly are also under active consideration when it comes to export.

Bengal produces over 400 varieties of mango and is one of the leading States in the production of table variety mangoes in the country amounting to over seven lakh metric tonnes. Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, Hooghly, East Burdwan, North Dinajpur, Purulia and Bankura are the districts where mangoes are grown.

Mango yield is expected to cross the 4-lakh metric ton mark this year in Malda.

As per the records, about 3.70 lakh metric tonne mangoes were produced last year in the Malda district.