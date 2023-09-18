State sends special audit team to Cooch Behar MJN Med College

cooch behar: Allegations of corruption have been levelled against a senior official at Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital. A former hospital accountant at MJN Medical College has filed the complaint with the state Health department, leading to a



special audit team from the department visiting Cooch Behar on Monday.

The delegation is expected to investigate the matter over the next five days.

Hospital sources have reported that Noor Uddin Mallick, the former hospital accountant officer at MJN Medical College, submitted a complaint to the Health department, alleging corruption in various areas, ranging from patient food to bedsheets, MRI machine under a PPP model, CT scan machine, and the consumption of fuel by government vehicles.

The former accountant officer sent the letter to the Health department secretary on May 6, detailing these allegations.

The complaint specifically mentioned Rajiv Prasad, the Medical Superintendent-cum-Vice Principal (MSVP) of MJN Medical College and Hospital.

However, Prasad denied any wrongdoing, stating: “There was no corruption or irregularity. An audit team from the Health department will conduct a thorough audit. The results of the audit will clarify the situation.”

Partha Pratim Roy, Chairman of the Cooch Behar MJN Medical College Hospital Patient Welfare Committee, refrained from commenting on the corruption allegations, stating: “I cannot speak on matters of corruption.

However, an audit team from the Health department is scheduled to review

all hospital expenses over the last five years in the next

five days.”