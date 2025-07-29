‘State sees surge in dengue cases in past 2 months’

Kolkata: Bengal has seen a surge in dengue cases in the past two months with several South Bengal districts registering more than 200 cases each.

According to sources, more than 2,500 dengue cases have been detected in various South Bengal districts and Malda in North Bengal.

The number is higher in six South Bengal districts. Sources said that Murshidabad has registered the highest number of dengue cases (469) in the past two months while North 24-Parganas saw about 437 cases.

Hooghly, Howrah, Kolkata, Bankura have registered 288, 261, 199, 180 cases respectively. South 24-Parganas, Nadia, East Burdwan, West Burdwan have seen 138, 112, 106, 96 cases respectively.

The disease has a seasonal pattern that shows an increasing trend with the onset of monsoon and peaks after the season. The heavy rain in the last few weeks has caused waterlogging in various places. Mosquito larvae have also been found in drains, abandoned houses or garbage, especially in urban areas, an official said.

It was learnt that Malda in North Bengal has also reported a high number of dengue cases in the past 2 months as the figure has crossed 250. Other South Bengal districts like West Midnapore, East Midnapore, Jhargram registered 62, 51, 42 dengue cases. The Diamond Harbour health district saw 51 dengue cases.

Dengue cases were much lower this year but due to the rainwater accumulation in several areas, there has been a surge in dengue cases in the past few weeks.

Drive was on to check the disease in different civic bodies, an official stated.