State seeks technological assistance from Australia in agriculture sector

Kolkata: The state Agriculture department is seeking technological assistance from Australia to curb crop damage due to erratic weather conditions in the state which poses a major challenge before the department. A delegation led by Australia’s High Commission to India Philip Green held a meeting with state Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay at Nabanna on Thursday and discussed possibilities for collaboration in the agriculture sector between the two countries.



“I have pointed out the advantages and rich agro-resources of our state to the delegation and possibility of further technical collaborations was explored. Australia has improved farming skills and technologies and some of them may be adopted in our context so that the farmers can reap the maximum advantage from it. We have made significant strides in farm mechanisation and we are looking for further augmentation of the same in which the Australian for economic cooperation in the agriculture sector between Australia and Bengal was discussed in the light of the Free Trade Agreement finalised between the two countries in the recent past,” Chattopadhyay said. The department is already engaged in a collaborative project of the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) with Uttar Banga Krishi Viswavidyalaya in which 30,000 hectares of land in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, South Dinajpur and

Malda is involved.

The results have been fruitful as the crop productivity within the project area have increased by 4 to 6 per cent, the profitability of farmers have increased 15 to 40 per cent, fuel consumption has come down to the extent of 70 to 80 per cent contributing to low pollution. The energy efficiency has been higher and the nutrient efficiency has also improved.

According to a senior official of the state Agriculture department, presently emphasis has been given in Cooch Behar and Malda for sustainable farming technologies, gender equity, increased productivity, better water use efficiency, diversified farming with animal resource development, intercropping, bridging knowledge gaps with appropriate mechanisation, household and livestock nutrition leading to an increase in farmers’ income. The Australian delegation showered lavish praise on the progress made by the state in the agriculture sector and assured of continued cooperation in sustainable agriculture and climate resilient farming techniques.

ACIAR is an Australian government agency that supports and brokers international research partnerships to improve livelihoods in the Indo-Pacific region’s agriculture, fisheries and

forestry sectors.