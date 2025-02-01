State seeks report on smart classroom implementation in schools

Kolkata: The state School Education Department has directed the District Inspector of Schools (DI) to submit a comprehensive report on the implementation of smart classrooms in state-run schools.

With the support of the West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation Limited (WEBEL), the state government introduced the e-learning project in 2,691 schools, including 2,000 Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools, 650 Primary Schools, and 41 Government Schools. These institutions were equipped with smart boards, digital learning content, projectors, laptops, specialised software and devices to aid the learning process.

A key concern is whether students are benefiting from the technology.

Sources within the department have revealed concerns regarding the underutilisation of the infrastructure, especially as it has come to the department’s notice that in some schools, the equipment has remained unused for extended periods.

In light of this, the joint director of the Department has issued a directive requesting that the status report include an evaluation of the current condition of the devices and an assessment of how much students are benefiting from them.