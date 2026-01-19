State seeks poll duty exemption for teachers during Madhyamik

Kolkata: The Education Department will shortly write to the Election Commission of India, urging it not to deploy school teachers and school inspectors (SIs) for the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls during the Madhyamik examination, scheduled to begin on February 2.

The decision was taken at a meeting on preparedness for the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations, chaired by chief secretary Nandini Chakravorty at Nabanna on Monday.

At present, school teachers have been engaged as Booth Level Officers (BLOs), while school inspectors have been appointed as Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) by the poll body.

“We will appeal to the apex poll body to exempt district inspectors and teachers engaged in election duties during the Madhyamik examinations so that they can participate in examination-related work for the smooth conduct of the tests,” an Education Department official said. District school inspectors under the School Education Department perform key roles as Centre In-charge and Venue In-charge during examinations.

The Madhyamik examination will be held from February 2 to February 12, with around 10 lakh students expected to appear across the state. The Higher Secondary examination is scheduled from February 12 to February 27 and will see participation from more than six lakh candidates.

The meeting also decided that the use of loudspeakers will be banned from three days before the start of the examinations until their completion. Photocopy shops located within 100 metres of examination centres will remain closed during this period.

It was further learnt that the chief secretary has instructed district magistrates to take adequate safety measures for examinees of both Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations, particularly in areas where the possibility of elephants entering human habitation cannot be ruled out.