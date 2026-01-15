State seeks JEE Main reschedule for Jan 23

Kolkata: The Education department has written to the National Testing Agency (NTA), urging it to reschedule January 23, one of the dates fixed for the JEE Main 2026 examination.

January 23 marks the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and also coincides with Saraswati Puja in Bengal. In its letter, the department said it would be extremely difficult to make arrangements for holding examinations in educational institutions that are to serve as exam centres. Saraswati Puja is celebrated in most educational institutions across the state, with cultural programmes organised at many places. Students and teachers are closely involved in hosting the puja, and the conduct of a major examination on that day would cause inconvenience, the department noted. January 23 is also observed as a state holiday.

The Education department has stressed that regional festivals and important days should be taken into account while scheduling major national-level examinations. The department is awaiting a response from the NTA on the request.