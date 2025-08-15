State seeks HC nod to file FIR against Suvendu

Kolkata: The Bengal government has reportedly approached the Calcutta High Court seeking permission to lodge an FIR against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in connection with the August 9 Nabanna march called by the parents of the RG Kar rape-murder victim.

During the hearing, Justice Jay Sengupta is learnt to have observed that permission from the appropriate court would be required before such an

application could be entertained, citing the legal protection that mandates court approval for filing a new FIR against Adhikari. Several police personnel were injured in the march and a case of attempted murder was registered in connection with an attack on DC South Suburban Division, Bidisha Kalita. One BJP leader, known to be close to Arjun Singh, has already been arrested in this matter.