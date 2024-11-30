State seeking legal opinion on phasing out 15-yr-old commercial vehicles: Min

Kolkata: The state government is seeking legal opinion on the phasing out of commercial vehicles that have reached 15 years of age, announced state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty on Friday.

The minister clarified the government’s position on the matter, stating: “Our Chief Minister has previously mentioned and we agree that scrapping vehicles aged 15 years as per the order from the green tribunal is not realistic and we believe the order is unfair in the current context.”

Chakraborty pointed out that when the order was issued in 2008, vehicles were following the Bharat Stage II emissions standard. Today, buses have upgraded to the Bharat Stage VI standard, which significantly reduces pollution. He added: “We are seeking legal opinions on this issue and bus owners’ associations are also filing petitions in court, arguing that well-maintained vehicles in good condition should not be scrapped merely because of their age. As this is a legal matter, we must proceed within the boundaries of the law.”

It is estimated that between 2024 and 2026, nearly 1,500 buses will be phased out. However, the minister remained optimistic, stating: “Over time, some orders are revised. There are instances where the same court issues new directions on a matter and the government also makes amendments to its own acts.”