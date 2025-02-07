State Secondary Education Board to issue admit cards for 181 Madhyamik examinees

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has received new enrolment applications for 181 Madhyamik candidates from 136 schools, just days before the exams are scheduled to commence. These applications were accepted from 6 pm on 6 February until 2 pm on Friday. Consequently, the Board will issue fresh admit cards.

Ramanuj Ganguly, President of WBBSE, explained that while 9,145 schools completed the enrolment process successfully, 136 schools failed to do so on time. He stated: “We have issued nearly 37 lakh documents to students without any errors. The enrolment portal was open till January 7 but due to the negligence of some schools, certain students were left out.” He also criticised the “casualness” of the schools involved. The affected students took their case to the Calcutta High Court, which led the board to reopen the enrolment portal briefly. School heads must submit hard copies of the applications and necessary documents to the WBBSE on Sunday between 11 am and 2 pm. Schools can collect the admit cards from the WBBSE office on Saturday from 11 am.

Ganguly expressed frustration, stating: “The last-minute enrolment is entirely the fault of the schools, depriving candidates of their opportunity.”

He also mentioned a similar situation last year where schools received admit cards late due to court intervention and noted the irony that one of those schools is again among the 136 submitting late applications.

State Education minister Bratya Basu commented: “The court recognised the board’s efforts and pointed out the schools’ negligence. However, to ensure the students’ futures were not affected, the board was directed to act accordingly, which we agreed to do.”

With the Madhyamik exams scheduled for February 10-22, Ganguly announced 984,753 enrolments from 9,145 schools, comprising 428,803 male and 555,950 female candidates. The exams will be held across 2,683 centres.

Special vigilance measures are planned, particularly in Malda district, where two additional venue supervisors will be appointed at each main venue.

Question paper distribution will begin at 10:45 am, with exams starting at 11 am and concluding at 2 pm. On the first day, students will be allowed entry to the centres from 9:30 am and from 10 am on subsequent days. Ganguly also outlined the security arrangements, including unique serial numbers on question papers and other features. As in previous years, smart and electronic devices are prohibited, and any student found in possession of one will have their exams cancelled.