State School Edu dept launches online platform

Kolkata: The state School Education department has introduced a dedicated online platform to streamline and strengthen monitoring of the ICT@School scheme across state-aided and sponsored schools.

The newly-introduced ‘ICT Monitoring’ software application, available at https://wbictmonitoring.in, with a link also hosted on the Banglar Shiksha Portal, has been developed to facilitate comprehensive tracking of ICT-related activities, including the use of laboratory equipment and the activities of all ICT instructors.

As per a government directive issued on July 21, schools covered under the scheme must regularly update key data in the digital platform. This includes classes conducted using the ICT laboratory, by designated ICT instructors or subject teachers, for any specific subject, along with the total duration of classes held and student participation numbers.

District Inspectors of Schools (SE) have been assigned monitoring responsibilities through individual logins. At the subdivision level, Additional District Inspectors of Schools and Assistant Inspectors of Schools, as well as Sub-Inspectors of Schools at the circle level, will also have access, enabling decentralised supervision and real-time monitoring across multiple tiers. Officials from the department confirmed that periodic reviews will be conducted based on the data entered into the software.