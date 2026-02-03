State school accreditation authority to act as ‘grievance redressal body’

Kolkata: The State School Accreditation Authority will function as a grievance redressal mechanism for students, parents, teachers and school administrators, according to an order issued by the School Education Department.

The department has entrusted the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education with the role of the State Level School Accreditation Authority (SSAA) for West Bengal, in line with the State Education Policy 2023.

Under the order, the authority will establish a minimum set of standards for schools based on global parameters and recognised educational practices. The accreditation framework will be developed in consultation with stakeholders, particularly teachers and schools.

The SSAA will also ensure transparent public disclosure of regulatory information, including accreditation status, compliance with standards and related data.

As part of its responsibilities, the SSAA will also serve as a mechanism for adjudicating complaints and grievances from stakeholders and will use technology to improve efficiency and transparency in operations while reducing the regulatory

burden on schools.

The authority has been directed to submit quarterly progress reports to the department and frame regulations for its various activities with departmental approval.