State sanctions Rs 20.26 cr to procure library books in 2,026 govt-run schools

Kolkata: The state School Education department has sanctioned Rs 20.26 crore for the procurement of library books in 2,026 government-aided and sponsored schools across Bengal.

According to an official notification issued by the Commissioner of School Education, each school has received a grant of Rs 1 lakh for the 2024-25 financial year. The funds will be used to purchase curated sets of books, tailored to the specific requirements of each district.

As per the directive, the department has divided the state’s 25 education districts into five groups, with each group assigned a distinct set of books valued at

approximately Rs 1 lakh. Sources said each set contains around 500 to 600 titles.

The Publishers and Booksellers Guild will oversee and coordinate the supply of books, acting as a facilitator between publishers and district officials. Payments to publishers will be made only after the successful delivery of books to the respective schools, the department clarified.

District Inspectors of Schools (DIs) have been instructed to strictly follow all financial norms and government guidelines during the procurement process and to submit consolidated utilisation certificates upon its completion.

However, the move has drawn criticism from some quarters. The All Post Graduate Teachers’ Welfare Association has expressed concern over the exclusion of several smaller institutions from the funding list.

“There is a noticeable reluctance on the part of the School Education department and DIs when it comes to providing library grants to smaller schools,” said Chandan Garai, state secretary of the association.

“Schools that have not yet received the grant should be provided with both library funds and books and qualified librarians must be appointed in all schools.”