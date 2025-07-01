State sanctions Rs 1.88 cr embankment proj at Shishamara amid flood concerns

Alipurduar: Responding to longstanding demands from residents, the Bengal State Irrigation department has sanctioned Rs 1.88 crore for the construction of a new embankment along the Shishamara River, which flows adjacent to Jaldapara National Park.

Irrigation minister Manas Bhunia recently visited the vulnerable stretch, where Rs 1.09 crore had already been spent to reinforce a 340-metre section of the embankment using boulders.

During the visit, locals urged immediate action to repair an additional one-kilometre stretch to protect nearly 5,000 residents from monsoon-triggered flooding. Acting on their appeal, the minister directed officials to prepare a detailed project report for further strengthening.

The focus of the latest allocation is a 650-metre section of a geo-synthetic bag embankment in Alipurduar Block 1, which has significantly weakened due to years of neglect.

Concerns have mounted that water surging from the Bhutan hills during heavy rains could breach the embankment, leading to extensive flooding in the downstream areas. Executive Engineer of the Alipurduar Irrigation Division, Keshab Chandra Roy, confirmed: “The state government has sanctioned Rs 1.88 crore to reinforce the 650-metre stretch with boulders.

Work will begin soon after the tendering process is completed.” The issue was jointly raised with the minister by Alipurduar MLA Suman Kanjilal, former MLA Sourav Chakraborty and local Panchayat leaders.

The original embankment, built eight years ago under then Irrigation minister Rajib Banerjee, has deteriorated over time due to lack of regular maintenance—leaving the region in fear each

monsoon season.