State sanctions 2,500 additional posts for ASHA workers in all dists

kolkata: The state government has sanctioned around 2,500 additional posts for ASHA workers in all the districts.



The step has been taken to carry out various health related schemes in the state in a smoother manner.

Murshidabad district is going to get a maximum number of ASHA workers in this phase. Around 289 ASHA workers have been allotted for the district while Nadia will receive 158 ASHA workers, South 24-Parganas 157. East Burdwan is set to receive 134 additional ASHA workers and West Midnapore 131. Malda will get 129 additional ASHA workers, followed by North 24-Parganas 127 and West Burdwan 111.

In 2020-21, the state cabinet sanctioned 13,297 additional posts of ASHA workers who were supposed to be engaged over a span of five years to reach the total requirements of 73,961. As per the announcement, 500 new positions and new posts were sanctioned in 2021-22. The cabinet has further approved 2,500 posts of ASHA personnel in 2023-24. With this the sanctioned figure of ASHA workers reached 68,164.

A recent order issued in this regard said that the newly reconstituted District ASHA selection committee shall take active initiative in expediting the selection process so as to make community services available to the areas which are not covered.

Prior to the initiation of the selection process, the districts shall adhere to the proper service area mapping.

The revised ASHA election guideline issued in this regard shall be followed meticulously, said the order.