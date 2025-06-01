State-run schools to reopen today

Kolkata: After a month-long summer vacation, state-run schools across the state are set to reopen on Monday, June 2. The early commencement of the break on April 30 was announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee due to extreme heat. It was later extended until May 31 via an official notification from the School Education Department.

Ahead of reopening, schools have undertaken intensive cleaning and maintenance over the past several days. From sanitising classrooms, benches and tables to deep-cleaning kitchens and dining areas, authorities are ensuring campuses are ready to welcome students. “We began cleaning the campus ten days ago,” said Sabari Bhattacharya, assistant mistress-in-charge of Bethune Collegiate School. “On Friday, mid-day meal workers cleaned the kitchen, dining areas and utensils.”

Sanjay Barua, headmaster of Naraindass Bangur Memorial Multipurpose School, confirmed that the campus had been sanitised with support from municipal authorities. “As a week-long workshop is currently underway, we completed the cleaning in advance. Everything is in place for reopening,” he said.

To make up for lost academic time, the School Education department has advised schools to hold extra classes. While many institutions conducted online sessions during the break, teachers emphasised the need for uninterrupted, in-person learning.

“We conducted a few online classes to stay on track,” said Bhattacharya. “We’ll organise extra sessions if needed, especially with second summative exams scheduled for early August. As the vacation was shorter this year, we’re confident of completing the syllabus on time.” Jadavpur Vidyapith also held online classes, but headmaster Partha Pratim Baidya stressed the importance of consistent academic engagement in the coming months.