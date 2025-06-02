State-run schools reopen, attendance remains low across Bengal

Kolkata: State-run schools across Bengal reopened on Monday after a month-long summer vacation, but attendance was significantly low on the first day. This year, the summer break was both preponed and extended, running from April 30 to May 31, with schools reopening as scheduled on June 2. However, many school authorities reported poor student turnout, attributing it to the lingering holiday mood and extreme summer heat. Animesh Halder, teacher at Jhapberia High School in South 24 Parganas, said: “Attendance has been very low. For Classes X to XII, it was about 20 per cent, while Classes V to IX saw below 10 per cent attendance.” Shelly Dan of Katwa Durgadasi Chaudhurani Girls’ High School in East Burdwan reported only 14-15 out of 90 students present in her class, with overall attendance around 10 per cent.

Chandan Garai, secretary of the All Post Graduate Teachers’ Welfare Association, added: “Heat is a major factor affecting attendance. Additionally, many students in Classes XI and XII have yet to receive textbooks, lowering their motivation to attend.” Social media feedback echoed these concerns. Kinkar Adhikari, general secretary of Shikshanuragi Aikya Mancha, conducted an informal online survey, receiving responses such as “only 21 out of 650 students attended,” “15 out of 725” and “very poor.” The trend was similar in northern and southern districts. Ambari Chapasar Junior High School in North Dinajpur had only one student present, Malda’s Sadlichak High School recorded 87 out of 3,500 students and West Midnapore’s Khajra Satish Chandra Memorial High School had just seven students. A North Kolkata headmaster said: “Low attendance on the first day after a long break is common. Also, with Jamai Sasthi on Sunday, many students are still visiting their maternal grandparents. The ongoing heatwave further discouraged attendance. We expect numbers to improve during the week.” In contrast, city schools reported better turnout. Jadavpur Vidyapith saw nearly 90 per cent attendance, Park Institution in Shyambazar around 70 per cent and Nadia’s Pannalal Institution recorded normal attendance.

Meanwhile, in response to the heatwave, the District Primary School Councils (DPSCs) of Purulia and Bankura have shifted primary and junior basic schools to morning sessions from June 3 and June 4 respectively, with revised hours from early to late morning.