State-run hosps in N Bengal take steps to combat Adenovirus cases

: The North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) and Siliguri District Hospital are prepared to deal with Adenovirus infections. A special Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) Outpatient Department (OPD) has been commissioned in the hospital premises. Siliguri District Hospital authorities are imparting training to the health staff to tackle any eventuality including heavy flow of patients.

“There is nothing to panic about Adenovirus in North Bengal. Every year during this period of time, we receive the same number of patients who come in with respiratory infections like cough, cold and fever. The patient ratio is normal like other years. The disease is also curable,” said Dr Sanjay Mallick, the Superintendent of NBMCH on Wednesday.

It is noted that, there are 26 children admitted at the medical college with ARI infection at present. Three children were admitted on Wednesday. 60 per cent of patients of the Out Patient Department (OPD) are affected with ARI. A separate pediatric ARI clinic has been set up to reduce the waiting time at the OPD.

“During the COVID-19 period, we had increased the number of beds in the pediatric ward. Ventilators have been installed at the wards. We have sufficient BiPAP machines and staff,” Dr Mallick added.

It is noted that, there is no facility in North Bengal to confirm Adenovirus. Thus one cannot say for sure whether the ARI infections are Adenovirus infections or not.

However both hospitals are corresponding with the state Health department so that samples can be sent to Kolkata to detect Adenovirus.Chandan Ghosh, Superintendent of the Siliguri District Hospital said: “There is no specific treatment for this virus. This is like any other virus. We can only impart symptomatic treatment. We are communicating with the health department so test samples can be sent to Kolkata for test along with samples from NBMCH.”

There are 40 beds in the pediatric ward in Siliguri District Hospital. Every day 250 to 300 patients visit the OPD with cough, fever and cold. Both the hospitals have sufficient oxygen. There is one oxygen plant in Siliguri District Hospital and two in North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. Each oxygen plant produces 1000 liter of oxygen per day. Adenoviruses can cause mild to severe illness, though serious illness is less common. People with weakened immune systems, or existing respiratory or cardiac disease are at higher risk of developing severe illness.