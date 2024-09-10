State-run hospitals: CM wants principals in RKS chairman posts

Kolkata: Deviating from the prevailing norm of political representatives holding the post, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asserted that principals of state-run hospitals should be appointed as chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samitis (RKS) in such medical institutions.

“The principal of a particular hospital should be the chairman of its RKS with representatives from senior doctors, junior doctors, nurses, local MLA and OC of the concerned police station,” Banerjee said during an administrative meeting at Nabanna.

She called for strong action against any failure by security agencies to keep the hospital premises safe, ensuring the complete safety of doctors and hospital staff. She advocated for the orientation and training of such security staff for the same.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant said the state government will speak to the stakeholders of all state-run hospitals in seven days.

“We will take all possible measures for the security and safety of the doctors. The training for guards in the hospitals will also be considered seriously. The security will be implemented after due discussions with the concerned hospital,” he added.

Rajeev Kumar, Director General of Police reiterated the state’s commitment to offering security to the doctors in the hospitals through infrastructural inputs and deployment of manpower wherever necessary.