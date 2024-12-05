State revises LTC policy: All staff to get A-C class travel fares

Kolkata: The state government has announced a major revision in its Leave Travel Concession (LTC)

policy, ensuring all state government employees are now entitled to air-conditioned (AC) class train fares for family travel.

The state finance department recently issued a notification formalising the updated rules. According to the new policy, employees with a

basic salary below Rs 50,000 will receive AC 3-tier fares, while those earning Rs 50,000 or more will be eligible for AC 2-tier fares.

For trains equipped only with chair cars, employees will be entitled to AC chair car fares.

The revised guidelines also cover LTC travel by ship to destinations like the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

Employees earning Rs 50,000 or more in basic salary will receive first-class or ‘A’ cabin fares, while

others will be eligible for second-class or ‘B’ cabin fares.

The LTC scheme allows state government employees to claim travel benefits for family trips once every five years.