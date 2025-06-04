State reports ‘first Covid death’ of 2025 linked to JN.1 variant

Kolkata: Bengal on Tuesday reported its first COVID-19 death in 2025. According to the Union Health ministry’s dashboard on COVID-19, a 43-year-old female patient died of acute coronary syndrome, septic shock and acute kidney injury. The patient was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata.

Reportedly the JN.1 variant of the novel Coronavirus claimed its first victim in Kolkata. The latest strain of the virus has claimed the lives of one each in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and two in Maharashtra since Monday. According to experts, the JN.1 variant is a new strain of the Omicron variant and it spreads easily.

The symptoms of the JN.1 variant are mild fever, which lasts for a short time, mostly dry cough, sore throat, runny or congested nose, headache and fatigue.

Bengal has reported 41 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, increasing the total number of cases in the state to 372.

Deputy Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Atin Ghosh on Monday said that the number of Covid affected people in the city was nearly 300 but hospitalisation has been only two to three per cent. He also stated that this variant hardly has a fatal effect.

The state Health department has not, however, issued any advisory on the latest strain so far. Health officials urged people not to panic as there is nothing to worry about. The department has been closely monitoring the issue.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has decided to put up banners across the city for the residents to take precautionary measures like wearing masks, frequent washing of hands and social distance.