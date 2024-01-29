State report recommends detailed exploration of in-situ mineral deposits

Kolkata: Indicating that Bankura has considerable in-situ minor mineral deposits, a report compiled by the state government has recommended conducting a detailed exploration to establish mineral resources of the district.



A modified version of the report prepared by the Department of Industry, Commerce & Enterprises suggested a need for further explorations of the Bankura district in the context of mineral resources. The report stated: “The district also has considerable in-situ minor mineral deposits; however, the extent of these deposits is not well established. Therefore, there is a need for more scientific study. So, the scope of Exploration in this district is very high. Therefore, it is highly recommended to conduct detailed exploration (G2 level) to establish mineral resources of the district.”

As far as the mineral potential of the district is concerned, the report elaborates that it encompasses the presence of different types of in-situ minor minerals such as quartzite, feldspar, granite, Black stone (gabbro & anorthosites), laterite, China Clay and fireclay. The greater part of the district consists of a rolling country composed of laterite and alluvium. To the east, there is a wide plain of recent alluvium while gneisses and schist of Archaean age are found in the extreme west, which form the eastern boundary of Chotanagpur gneissic complex.

The survey report highlighted that China clay and fire clay are the most potential mineral deposits of the district which are associated with the ‘Archaeans’ (kind of rocks) and also associated with tertiaries. Vast quartzite terrain covering the eastern side of the district could provide additional resources for road metals and building stones, it claimed.

Occurrences of east-west trending elongated massif anorthosite body located around Saltora- Nandanpur in the Bankura district also form an important mineral potential zone. Intrusive rocks such as porphyritic granite, gabbro and dolerite are found as concordant and discordant intrusions within Chotanagpur gneissic complex. It was learnt that good quality granite deposits for mining as decorative stone have been identified in Bankura district, the most attractive variety is ‘Pink Porphiry’. The coal fields of the district are characterized by intrusive dolerite dykes, almost contemporaneous with the Rajmahal basalt. These again form a potential zone for dimension stone of the district.

The distribution of laterites in the eastern part of Bankura is forming one of the important minor mineral potential zones of the district. The potential zones were identified based on the following observation: Extended zones beyond the existing leases have been identified both with ground validation and satellite imagery studies to define potential zones.Secondly, the area with specific rock exposures, satellite imagery studies along with ground truthing is also is being opted to define potential mineralised zones. Finally, atleast in a few instances potential zones are defined based on

available geological maps/information superimposed in satellite imagery.